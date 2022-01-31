Campbell in ‘disbelief’ over dramatic Daytona victory

Pumped up on the last-lap adrenaline, Matt Campbell said he is in disbelief over his and Pffaf Motorsport’s class win in the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona.

While the race was hotly contested in GTD Pro throughout the 24 hours, it came down to the last series of corners to decide the class winner in the IMSA SportsCar Championship opener.

Campbell’s Pffaf co-driver, Mathieu Jaminet took on the KCMG entry (both Porsche 911 GT3 Rs) of Laurens Vanthoor and passed the latter for the lead with five minutes to go.

It wasn’t until the last lap that Vanthoor drew alongside Jaminet at the newly-renamed Le Mans Chicane to try regain the lead.

The Porsche duo made side-to-side contact and speared through the grass, but it was Vanthoor who rotated while Jaminet held on to take the chequered flag.

Campbell and third co-driver Felipe Nasr could do nothing as they both watched the final lap drama from the pits.

“I can only shake my head in disbelief at this show,” the 26-year old Australian said.

“I’m full of adrenaline and emotions. It was exciting and exhausting to witness the duel from the pit wall.

“I take my hat off to Mathieu. He fought hard to achieve this victory for us.

“We won the 24 Hours of Daytona today – incredible,” he exclaimed.

After the race, Jaminet said he drove his ‘heart out every single lap’ to deliver the GTD Pro class win for his team.

Meanwhile, Vanthoor was left to pick up the pieces, falling to third by the time he crossed the line as the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo came through for second.

“I did everything I could to make this happen but unfortunately, it didn’t work,” lamented Vanthoor.

“I’ll definitely replay the scenes from the last laps in my mind for a long time. I cried on the way back to the pit lane: I tried everything but didn’t win.

“The better guys won today. That was Pfaff Motorsports.”

IMSA will remain in Florida for its next round, the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 19.