Aussie Racing Cars to support Supercars, ASBK on 2022 calendar

Organisers of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series (ARC) have revealed a seven-round 2022 calendar, including stops at Supercars and Australian Superbike Championship events.

The pocket rockets will also race at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour and return to two circuits which they have not visited for more than a decade, namely Wakefield Park and Sandown.

ARC action kicks off for 2022 in support of the Repco Supercars Championship’s own season-opener, namely the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, in early-March.

The series also joins Supercars at Symmons Plains later that month, and then the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul at Wakefield Park in April, having not been to the Goulburn circuit since 2008.

The Bathurst 12 Hour round is the first of two in as many weekends in the middle of May, the other being at Winton.

ARC also supports Supercars for the final two rounds of its season, at The Bend in July and Sandown in August, the first appearance at the latter since 2007.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2022 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series and super excited to be joining the two premier Australian motorsport championships this year – Superbikes and Supercars,” said category manager Brad Ward.

“The Australian Superbike Championship events are world class. Wakefield is a great little track for our little cars and has over the years produced some of the most exciting racing ever in the category, so when the idea of Joining ASBK there came up I knew we had to do it.

“ARCs run a Yamaha XJR1300 motorcycle engine and so there are synergies with joining Australia’s premier motorcycle championship and I can’t wait to see 30 Aussie Race Cars on track at Wakefield.”

The recent postponement of the Bathurst 12 Hour from February to May also has benefits for some of the newer driver in the Aussie Racing Cars field, who will be driving at Mount Panorama for the first time.

“ARC is a regular supporter of Australia’s premier GT sportscar event, the Bathurst 12 Hour, and there is no doubt that Bathurst will be another huge event for us,” added Ward.

“This year the category welcomes five new car owners and drivers and the revised May date for the event is great news as all of them can run Rounds 1-3 of the series, get their licence upgrades and join us at Bathurst.

“The remainder of the series is run exclusively with Supercars. The category will make the traditional trip to Tasmania along with The Bend and Winton circuits which all of our competitors really enjoy.

“We’ve worked hard to secure a good mix of events for our competitors and fans and we are excited to be taking the category to Australia’s best events in 2022.”

The Mount Panorama round will be one of three for which the high-aero downforce kit will be used, the others being The Bend and Sandown.

The 2022 season therefore represents a first, with ARC having never previously used its high-downforce bodywork for any more than two rounds in a year.

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series 2022 calendar