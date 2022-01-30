> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: GT cars collide on Daytona speedway

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th January, 2022 - 11:55am

Watch as Kenny Habul is involved in a multi-car crash entering the speedway section at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]