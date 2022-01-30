> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Formula E highlights from Saudi Arabia

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th January, 2022 - 1:00pm

Watch highlights from the opening two rounds of the FIA Formula E World Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]