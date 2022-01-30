> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Trans-Tasman contingent at Daytona

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th January, 2022 - 3:30pm

Take a look at all the Australians and New Zealanders competing in this weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]