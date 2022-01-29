Supercars reveals 2022 event formats

Supercars has confirmed the race formats it will use throughout this year’s championship season.

This year’s campaign gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park, having been moved from the streets of Newcastle, with two 300km races in early March.

Including the yet-to-be-rescheduled Newcastle 500 the schedule includes 34 races, up from 31 in 2021.

The Townsville, Gold Coast, and Newcastle rounds will feature two 250km races.

Eight rounds will see sprint races, with Albert Park to boast three such encounters over the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix weekend, and will feature four 100km-long races and a four-tyre minimum change at stops.

Other sprint rounds will again feature a compulsory stop for a minimum of two tyres.

Three qualifying formats will also return.

The first will be determined by the classification following a single qualifying session, with the second a three-part knock out system.

Format 3 is the latter with the addition of a shootout, which will be employed at seven events: Sydney, Darwin, Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast, and Newcastle.

Tasmania, Perth, Winton, Darwin, The Bend, and Pukekohe will all run as two-day events, while Sandown will sport an additional driver session ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

All events, bar Sandown and Bathurst, will feature two practice sessions.

The 2022 Supercars Championship gets underway at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4.

2022 Supercars Championship formats

Event Race Format Top 10 Shootout Race length Sydney** 1 1 Yes 300km* Sydney** 2 1 Yes 300km Tasmania 3 2 110km Tasmania 4 1 110km Tasmania 5 1 110km Albert Park 6 1 100km Albert Park 7 1 100km Albert Park 8 1 100km Albert Park 9 1 100km Perth 10 2 110km* Perth 11 1 110km Perth 12 1 110km Winton 13 2 115km Winton 14 1 115km Winton 15 1 115km Darwin 16 3 Yes 110km Darwin 17 1 110km Darwin 18 1 110km Townsville** 19 1 Yes 250km Townsville** 20 1 Yes 250km The Bend 21 2 115km The Bend 22 1 115km The Bend 23 1 115km Sandown 24 3 Yes 125km Sandown 25 1 125km Sandown 26 1 125km Pukekohe 27 2 115km Pukekohe 28 1 115km Pukekohe 29 1 115km Bathurst*** 30 1 Yes 1000km Gold Coast* 31 1 Yes 250km Gold Coast* 32 1 Yes 250km Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km

*Race competed under lights at dusk/night

**Super500/600 event (features refuelling)

***Endurance event