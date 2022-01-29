Garry Rogers Motorsport completes TCR hit out

Garry Rogers Motorsport yesterday completed a pre-season test at Winton ahead of the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series getting underway next month.

Ben Bargwanna, Jordan Cox, and Dylan O’Keeffe enjoyed their first laps behind the wheel of their cars for the year.

They were joined on track for part of the day’s running at the rural Victorian venue by GRM Combine-Driven by Marcos Ambrose participants Kody Garland and Mason Kelly.

It was the third such outing for Garland and Kelly, who have previously experienced at Symmons Plains and Baskerville.

The duo were only introduced to the front-wheel-drive hot hatches a fortnight ago, making the track time especially valuable.

Of GRM’s regular drivers, it was a trouble-free day with solid time behind the wheel in warm conditions.

Earlier this week it was revealed that GRM will consolidate its TCR Australia efforts to just two makes, Renault and Peugeot, having previously also campaigned Alfa Romeos.

The 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series kicks off with a triple to the Apple Isle for the second annual AWC Race Tasmania event.

That will see the series in action at Symmons Plains on February 11-13, the first of a seven-round competition that ends at Mount Panorama for the Bathurst International in November.

The event also features the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship and the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series.

Coverage of the series is set to be carried by streaming service Stan Sport, which has also secured local rights to IndyCar, the World Rally Championship, Formula E, and World Endurance Championship.