VIDEO: Verstappen reveals new-look 2022 helmet

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th January, 2022 - 6:10pm

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen has revealed his new-look helmet he’ll campaign in 2022 off the back of his maiden Formula 1 world championship win.

