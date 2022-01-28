VIDEO: Verstappen reveals new-look 2022 helmet

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen has revealed his new-look helmet he’ll campaign in 2022 off the back of his maiden Formula 1 world championship win.

ɴᴇᴡ season, ɴᴇᴡ ɴᴜᴍʙᴇʀ, ɴᴇᴡ ʜᴇʟᴍᴇᴛ

Very happy to show you all my new helmet for the 2022 season! It's the small details that make the difference 1️⃣⭐

1:2 & 1:4 2022 scale models available soon. Pre-register now to be the first to know. 🔗 https://t.co/ZJL7fBwqAy pic.twitter.com/msq2Jcj9Hy

— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) January 27, 2022