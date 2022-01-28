Supercars pre-season test dates locked in

Supercars has confirmed pre-season testing will once again be split across Queensland Raceway and Winton Motor Raceway.

It marks the second year in a row that the category has opted to split the pre-season outing across two states.

Queensland-based teams will run at the Ipswich circuit on Wednesday, February 16 while southern state teams will be on track in Winton on Tuesday, February 22.

Super2 Series testing will be split across Queensland Raceway and Winton Motor Raceway on February 16 and February 23 respectively.

The Ipswich test will be open to Dick Johnson Racing, Triple Eight Race Engineering, Matt Stone Racing, and PremiAir Racing.

Meanwhile, the Winton test will be open to the Blanchard Racing Team, Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Grove Racing, Tickford Racing, Team 18, and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Not all teams have confirmed their attendance as yet; though it’s expected most, if not all, will feature on those days.

The test will mark a series of firsts up and down pit lane.

Lee Holdsworth will have his first steer of a Grove Racing-built Ford Mustang ahead of his full-time return to the Repco Supercars Championship.

Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood will sample Brad Jones Racing-built Holden ZB Commodores for the first time too.

Nick Percat will have a steer with Walkinshaw Andretti United for the first time in nearly a decade.

Jake Kostecki gets his first go in a Tickford Racing Ford Mustang while team-mate Thomas Randle has his first outing as a championship full-timer.

Matt Stone Racing will welcome back Todd Hazelwood who last drove for the team in 2019 and also brings Jack Le Brocq into the fold.

PremiAir Racing, which replaces Team Sydney on the grid, is set to have its first hitout with Garry Jacobson and Chris Pither.

Last, but not least, Broc Feeney makes his first testing outing with Triple Eight Racing Engineering as a full-timer.