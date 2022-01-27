VIDEO: McLaren fires up 2022 F1 car

Preparations for the 2022 Formula 1 season are in full swing with McLaren releasing a video of its new car being fired up for the first time.

Speedcafe.com first reported that the British marque passed the FIA crash test with its latest model ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.

It is scheduled to unveil the MCL36 on February 11 ahead of pre-season testing commencing on February 23.