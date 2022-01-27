Late call-up adds to Australian contingent at Daytona 24 Hour

The Australian contingent competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona has been boosted by the late call-up of James Davison to this weekend’s race.

A capacity grid of 61 cars is expected to take part in the twice-around-the-clock classic which kicks off the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

United States-based Australian, Davison, will step into the #32 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo entry in GTD, replacing Guy Cosmo who this week unexpectedly parted ways with the Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports team.

Fellow Australian Scott Andrews as well as Mike Skeen and Stevan McAleer complete the driving line-up alongside Davison.

While the official entry list for the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona is yet to be released, there are a number of other Australasian drivers expected to take part.

In the LMP2 class James Allen is listed in a G-Drive Racing car, while Cameron Shields and Josh Burdon are competing in LMP3 in separate entries.

Matt Campbell will drive in an all-pro Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3.R in the newly formed GTD PRO class.

Kenny Habul again brings his SunEnergy1 Racing team to Daytona where he co-drives in the GTD Mercedes.

Two New Zealanders will compete in the top-tier DPi class, namely Scott Dixon and Earl Bamber, both for Cadillac Racing.

Defending race winners, Wayne Taylor Racing, claimed honours in the Roar Before The 24 qualifying race to secure pole position for the main event.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona race begins on Saturday, January 29 (local time).