Key 2022 Formula 1 dates
Preparations for the 2022 F1 season are ramping up
With the 2022 Formula 1 season preparations ramping up, we’ve collated all of the key dates so you can stay abreast of all the developments.
The coming season offers the prospect of a fresh start for teams, with wildly new aerodynamic regulations coming into play.
That will see markedly different cars as the sport looks to improve the on-track action with a fundamentally different design philosophy.
It’s been described as the largest regulatory change in the sport’s history with next to no carry-over components in the cars themselves.
The sport is also set to embark on its busiest ever schedule, with 23 races shoehorned in from March to November.
Car Launches
|Date
|Team
|February 1
|Aston Martin
|February 11
|McLaren
|February 14
|AlphaTauri
|February 17
|Ferrari
|February 18
|Mercedes
|February 23
|Alpine
|
|Williams
|
|Red Bull
|
|Haas
|
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
Pre-season testing
|Date
|Location
|February 23-25
|Barcelona
|March 10-12
|Bahrain
2022 calendar
|Date
|Event
|March 18-20
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|March 25-27
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|April 8-10
|Australian Grand Prix
|April 22-24
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|May 6-8
|Miami Grand Prix
|May 20-22
|Spanish Grand Prix
|May 27-29
|Monaco Grand Prix
|June 10-12
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|June 17-19
|Canadian Grand Prix
|July 1-3
|British Grand Prix
|July 8-10
|Austrian Grand Prix
|July 22-24
|French Grand Prix
|July 29-31
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|August 26-28
|Belgian Grand Prix
|September 2-4
|Dutch Grand Prix
|September 9-11
|Italian Grand Prix
|September 23-25
|Russian Grand Prix
|September 30-October 2
|Singapore Grand Prix
|October 7-9
|Japanese Grand Prix
|October 21-23
|United States Grand Prix
|October 28-30
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|November 11-13
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|November 18-20
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
