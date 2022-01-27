Key 2022 Formula 1 dates

With the 2022 Formula 1 season preparations ramping up, we’ve collated all of the key dates so you can stay abreast of all the developments.

The coming season offers the prospect of a fresh start for teams, with wildly new aerodynamic regulations coming into play.

That will see markedly different cars as the sport looks to improve the on-track action with a fundamentally different design philosophy.

It’s been described as the largest regulatory change in the sport’s history with next to no carry-over components in the cars themselves.

The sport is also set to embark on its busiest ever schedule, with 23 races shoehorned in from March to November.

Car Launches

Date Team February 1 Aston Martin February 11 McLaren February 14 AlphaTauri February 17 Ferrari February 18 Mercedes February 23 Alpine Williams Red Bull Haas Alfa Romeo Sauber

Pre-season testing

Date Location February 23-25 Barcelona March 10-12 Bahrain

2022 calendar