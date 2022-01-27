> News > Formula 1

Key 2022 Formula 1 dates

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Thursday 27th January, 2022 - 11:58am

Preparations for the 2022 F1 season are ramping up

With the 2022 Formula 1 season preparations ramping up, we’ve collated all of the key dates so you can stay abreast of all the developments.

The coming season offers the prospect of a fresh start for teams, with wildly new aerodynamic regulations coming into play.

That will see markedly different cars as the sport looks to improve the on-track action with a fundamentally different design philosophy.

It’s been described as the largest regulatory change in the sport’s history with next to no carry-over components in the cars themselves.

The sport is also set to embark on its busiest ever schedule, with 23 races shoehorned in from March to November.

Car Launches

Date Team
February 1 Aston Martin
February 11 McLaren
February 14 AlphaTauri
February 17 Ferrari
February 18 Mercedes
February 23 Alpine
Williams
Red Bull
Haas
Alfa Romeo Sauber

Pre-season testing

Date Location
February 23-25 Barcelona
March 10-12 Bahrain

2022 calendar

Date Event
March 18-20 Bahrain Grand Prix
March 25-27 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
April 8-10 Australian Grand Prix
April 22-24 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
May 6-8 Miami Grand Prix
May 20-22 Spanish Grand Prix
May 27-29 Monaco Grand Prix
June 10-12 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
June 17-19 Canadian Grand Prix
July 1-3 British Grand Prix
July 8-10 Austrian Grand Prix
July 22-24 French Grand Prix
July 29-31 Hungarian Grand Prix
August 26-28 Belgian Grand Prix
September 2-4 Dutch Grand Prix
September 9-11 Italian Grand Prix
September 23-25 Russian Grand Prix
September 30-October 2 Singapore Grand Prix
October 7-9 Japanese Grand Prix
October 21-23 United States Grand Prix
October 28-30 Mexico City Grand Prix
November 11-13 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
November 18-20 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

