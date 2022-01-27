Grosjean sets seven-podium target for 2022

Romain Grosjean has wasted little time in displaying his ambition at IndyCar Series powerhouse Andretti Autosport.

Coming off a superb rookie season at Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing where he thrice scored podium finishes, Grosjean has set the bar significantly higher for his sophomore season.

“I want big. I want seven podiums,” said the former Renault/Lotus and Haas Formula 1 driver.

That would represent a top three result in nearly half of the 17 events on the 2022 schedule; something that would place him well for a title tilt.

Last year, only series winner Alex Palou visited the podium on seven or more occasions across the 16-race season.

“Fighting at the front, fighting for pole position, fighting for podiums, fighting for wins; that’s all that really matters to me,” added Grosjean, ahead of his first full season including the Indianapolis 500 and other oval races.

“I think I’m in a time of my career where I do it for myself and for myself what I want to do is win races.

“That’s what I like doing, and that’s definitely what I’m going to try to do.”

Hopes are high at Andretti after a strong finish to 2021, and with three star drivers atop its roster as Grosjean joins Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi.

Does that bring pressure? “Well, you know, I think pressure is just part of what we do, so I’ve been dealing with that for the last 20 years, I guess.

“It’s just part of what we do. I think, as I say, the relationship with the Andretti team has been really good. I’ve just felt really welcome in the family.

“That’s a word Michael uses very often, and it means quite a lot to me. I was also lucky to have my race engineer from last year [Olivier Boisson] that moved over, so that makes the transition quite smooth.

“You know, obviously I know what I was capable of doing last year, but this year it’s a new car, different team, so I just have to adapt, do the best I can there. We’ll know quite soon how we are doing.”

Grosjean also described the feeling of joining a new team as energising, having rarely moved camps during his F1 days.

“It’s always great. I think last year joining IndyCar, discovering the US has been incredible. It was definitely a season I’ll remember for a long time.

“And then getting the chance to drive for Andretti just adds to the fun, I would say. Incredible opportunity.

“Yes, last year I came in IndyCar not knowing if I was going to like the championship, if I was going to like the car, tracks, the American life, and this year it’s a bit different because I come here, my whole family have moved – we all moved to Florida.

“We’re now settling in nicely in a new house. Everyone is happy. I come with one of the best team probably of the world, and on paper I’ve got all the ingredients that we need to be able to fight at the front.

“So that’s definitely something I’d like to do, winning races, going pole position and see at the end of the championship where we stand.”

Grosjean will make his Andretti debut on February 27 at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.