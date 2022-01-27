> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: KTM’s look for the 2022 MotoGP season

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 27th January, 2022 - 8:26pm

See more angles of the Red Bull KTM and Tech3 KTM bikes which will race in MotoGP this year.

2022 MotoGP launch RC16s Tech3
2022 MotoGP launch Hubert Trunkenpolz
2022 MotoGP KTM launch (1)
2022 MotoGP launch RC16 Raul Fernandez-1
2022 MotoGP launch RC16s_ Binder & Oliveira (1)
2022 MotoGP launch Remy Gardner
2022 MotoGP launch RC16s_ Binder & Oliveira
2022 MotoGP launch Francesco Guidotti
2022 MotoGP launch Brad Binder
2022 MotoGP KTM launch
2022 MotoGP launch Remy Gardner-1
2022 MotoGP launch Pit Beirer
2022 MotoGP launch Miguel Oliveira
2022 MotoGP launch RC16s Tech3-1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]