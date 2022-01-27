Contract extension for Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1 will continue to race on the streets around Marina Bay after organisers inked an extension for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The new deal will see the event remain on the calendar for at least seven more years, from this season until 2028.

“I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years,” said the sport’s CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since.

“Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.

“The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive and align with our plans to be Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030 and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board as Formula 1 returns to this incredible city.”

Ong Bend Seng of the Singapore GP added: “We are very pleased that the night race will continue for seven more years.

“After more than a decade of celebrating this spectacular event on the racing calendar, we are looking forward to building on its success and working with Formula 1 as well as its partners to take the night race to greater heights.

“We are delighted that this marquee event will demonstrate how Singapore is open for business.

“We look forward to welcoming both local and overseas fans and visitors to the Marina Bay Street Circuit once again.”

The Marina Bay circuit is expected to feature a number of modifications for the 2022 race as major works are scheduled to get underway at NS Square – the floating platform adjacent to the Turns 17-18 complex.

It’s expected the amended circuit will see cars exit Turn 14, negotiate the kink at the current Turn 15 before then straight lining through to what has historically been Turn 20.

This year’s Singapore Grand Prix is slated to host F1 for the first time since 2019 on September 30-October 2, the second event in a triple-header that begins in Russia and ends in Japan.