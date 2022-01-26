New team, new colours for IndyCar veteran Sato

Rick Ware Racing has revealed Takuma Sato’s new colour scheme ahead of his 13th IndyCar Series campaign.

After a four-year stint at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the Japanese driver has switched stables for 2022.

This year he’ll compete for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, taking the seat formerly occupied by Romain Grosjean.

Sato will partner series rookie David Malukas who will run under the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports banner.

The ex-Formula 1 driver, who has twice won the Indianapolis 500, will run #51 with backing from Biohaven Pharmaceuticals subsidiary Nurtec ODT (rimegepant).

The company has also renewed its sponsorship with the sister NASCAR Cup Series squad, backing Cody Ware in the team’s Ford Mustang.

“We continue to pursue innovative partnerships, like this one with Rick Ware Racing, to help us reach more people about the debilitating burden of migraine disease and the importance of effective treatment,” said Vlad Coric, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals managing director and CEO.

“Our goal this year is to further increase the conversation about migraine and the benefits of Nurtec ODT, which can both treat and prevent migraine attacks.

“We look forward to the 2022 season with the Rick Ware Racing team and Cody and Takuma as our drivers.”

This year, Rick Ware Racing will visit 35 military bases across the United States to raise migraine awareness among active-duty service members, veterans and their families.

The 2022 IndyCar Series gets underway on the streets of St Petersburg on February 27 (local time).