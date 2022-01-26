Miami Formula 1 circuit taking shape

Miami Grand Prix organisers have released images showing the build of the circuit ahead of its debut on the Formula 1 calendar in May.

Dubbed the Miami International Autodrome, the circuit will wind its way through the car parks which service Hard Rock Stadium.

F1 race director Michael Masi nevertheless declared it to be “a proper circuit” upon his visit to the venue in October last year, pointing to the extensive construction work which was taking place.

Organisers have now provided something of an update on that work by way of photographs published on social media which show the final corners of the track.

The hairpin in those images is set to be identified as Turn 17, followed by the Turn 18 left-hander and Turn 19 right-hander which feeds back onto the pit straight.

Pit entry will begin near the exit of Turn 18, although that road appears to have not yet been laid.

We can’t get enough of these views from up 🔝! 🤩 The final turns of our track are lookin’ good 🙌 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/OuvDwhYOba — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) January 25, 2022

According to Formula 1, the anti-clockwise circuit will be 5.41km long, with a top speed of 320km/h and an average speed of 223km/h.

It will not be the championship’s first track to have been built in a car park, given the Caesars Palace Grand Prix’s presence on the calendar in 1981 and 1982.

The Las Vegas venue, located on the grounds of the hotel/casino from which the event took its name, was not particularly popular, but Masi was positive about what he saw in Miami.

“It is far from a race in a car park, considering the level of work that is ongoing there in a number of areas,” he remarked.

“The facility is coming along really, really well and it will be something unique.”

The Miami Grand Prix will be Round 5 of the 2022 season, on May 6-8.