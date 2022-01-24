New date for New Year’s Thunder locked in

A new date has been locked in for the Gulf Western Oil New Year’s Thunder drag racing event at Willowbank Raceway.

New Year’s Thunder, a round of the 400 Thunder series, will now take place as a single-day affair on Saturday, February 19, Willowbank has announced.

It was to have been held on January 7-8, but was postponed due to a spate of COVID-19 infections among the competitor base, as well as the threat of inclement weather.

All of the Professional categories will be included (Pro Alcohol, Pro Slammer, Pro Mod, Pro Stock Bike) on the new date, as well as the full field of Sportsman categories.

A test day will be held on the Friday prior, that being February 18, from 16:00-22:00.