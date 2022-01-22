> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Aston Martin F1 factory tour

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 22nd January, 2022 - 4:40pm

Take a guided tour around Aston Martin’s Formula 1 factory, from the model shop to electronics, fabrication and more.

