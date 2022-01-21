> News > Speedway

VIDEO: Blackout abruptly halts Sprintcar race

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 21st January, 2022 - 3:25pm

Watch frightening scenes as a mid-race blackout occurred last night at Borderline Speedway, near the South Australian town of Mount Gambier.

