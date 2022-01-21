> News > Supercars

Set in stone: The 2022 Supercars grid in full

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 21st January, 2022 - 10:10am

Cameron Waters and Shane van Gisbergen on the front row at Symmons Plains last year. Picture: Ross Gibb

News yesterday that Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson will drive for upstart team PremiAir Racing means the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship is now, at last, set in stone.

Change has been aplenty, with more than half the field represented by new driver/team combinations.

Only the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and the Blanchard Racing Team will carry unchanged line-ups into this season.

To see how the grid has transformed during the off-season, check out Speedcafe.com’s Bolting Together the 2022 Grid graphic, presented by Kincrome.

2022 Repco Supercars Championship full-time grid

Number* Team Driver Car
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Holden ZB Commodore
TBC Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden ZB Commodore
11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT
17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Ford Mustang GT
5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT
6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT
55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT
56 Tickford Racing Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Holden ZB Commodore
25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Holden ZB Commodore
9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Holden ZB Commodore
99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Holden ZB Commodore
TBC Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Holden ZB Commodore
TBC Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden ZB Commodore
4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Holden ZB Commodore
96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Holden ZB Commodore
18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Holden ZB Commodore
20 Team 18 Scott Pye Holden ZB Commodore
10 Grove Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT
26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT
TBC Matt Stone Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden ZB Commodore
TBC Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Holden ZB Commodore
TBC PremiAir Racing Chris Pither Holden ZB Commodore
TBC PremiAir Racing Garry Jacobson Holden ZB Commodore
3 Blanchard Racing Team Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT
*Numbers: incumbent combinations assumed staying unchanged unless announced otherwise

