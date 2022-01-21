Set in stone: The 2022 Supercars grid in full
Cameron Waters and Shane van Gisbergen on the front row at Symmons Plains last year. Picture: Ross Gibb
News yesterday that Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson will drive for upstart team PremiAir Racing means the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship is now, at last, set in stone.
Change has been aplenty, with more than half the field represented by new driver/team combinations.
Only the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and the Blanchard Racing Team will carry unchanged line-ups into this season.
To see how the grid has transformed during the off-season, check out Speedcafe.com’s Bolting Together the 2022 Grid graphic, presented by Kincrome.
2022 Repco Supercars Championship full-time grid
|Number*
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden ZB Commodore
|TBC
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Holden ZB Commodore
|11
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|56
|Tickford Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Nick Percat
|Holden ZB Commodore
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden ZB Commodore
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Will Brown
|Holden ZB Commodore
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden ZB Commodore
|TBC
|Brad Jones Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Holden ZB Commodore
|TBC
|Brad Jones Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden ZB Commodore
|4
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Holden ZB Commodore
|96
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Holden ZB Commodore
|18
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden ZB Commodore
|20
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Holden ZB Commodore
|10
|Grove Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|26
|Grove Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|TBC
|Matt Stone Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden ZB Commodore
|TBC
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden ZB Commodore
|TBC
|PremiAir Racing
|Chris Pither
|Holden ZB Commodore
|TBC
|PremiAir Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden ZB Commodore
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|*Numbers: incumbent combinations assumed staying unchanged unless announced otherwise
