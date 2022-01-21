Set in stone: The 2022 Supercars grid in full

News yesterday that Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson will drive for upstart team PremiAir Racing means the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship is now, at last, set in stone.

Change has been aplenty, with more than half the field represented by new driver/team combinations.

Only the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and the Blanchard Racing Team will carry unchanged line-ups into this season.

To see how the grid has transformed during the off-season, check out Speedcafe.com’s Bolting Together the 2022 Grid graphic, presented by Kincrome.

2022 Repco Supercars Championship full-time grid