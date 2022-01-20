Title sponsor named for TCR Australia opener

The title sponsor for Race Tasmania, the opening round of the 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, has been announced.

Next month’s event at Symmons Plains will be known as AWC Race Tasmania thanks to the backing one of the state’s largest civil contracting firms.

AWC Pty Ltd already has a long history of supporting Tasmanians in motorsport, and presently sponsors Launceston-born driver Lochie Dalton, who will race in the National Trans Am Series this year.

“AWC is proud to be the title partner of Race Tasmania,” said CEO Elliott Booth.

“AWC is proud to support motorsport in Tasmania which has been a longstanding passion of AWC founding directors, Andrew and Margaret Walter.

“Race Tasmania is a high-quality national motorsport event and great for the state of Tasmania, so the chance to be part of Race Tasmania is a welcome opportunity for AWC.”

Australian Racing Group executive chairman John McMellan added, “We are delighted to welcome AWC as title partner of Race Tasmania.

“As a Tasmanian business delivering civil infrastructure and job opportunities throughout the state, AWC is a fitting partner for our event and one with a genuine enthusiasm and passion for motorsport.

“Amidst the confronting COVID-related challenges in 2021, all stakeholders got on with the job of staging an inaugural successful and safe event in Tasmania. Tasmania has continued to stand out as being able to deliver quality sporting events through these challenging times.

“ARG along with our partners looks forward to providing a quality event in Tasmania for motorsport fans and families.

“We are also greatly appreciative of the support from the Tasmanian Government, they provide invaluable guidance and support to ensure that AWC Race Tasmania can continue to build the foundations for the continued growth of this event.”

In addition to the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Race Tasmania will also feature S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, and local support categories.

The event takes place from February 11-13.