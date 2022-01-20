New addition to McElrea Porsche driver line-up

Lachlan Bloxsom has joined the front-running McElrea Racing squad for this year’s Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series.

The Queenslander makes the step up after two rounds in last year’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, as well as a drive of an Erebus Motorsport Supercar at Queensland Raceway.

Previously, he raced the ex-Broc Feeney Hyundai Excel under the guidance of Paul Morris and Norwell Motorplex, entering his first race at Queensland Raceway in 2020.

In McElrea Racing, Bloxsom joins a team which has blooded drivers such as Matt Campbell, Jaxon Evans, and Cooper Murray.

“I’m excited to join McElrea Racing for the 2022 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series,” said the 16-year-old, who is the son of Aussie Racing Cars and V8 Utes driver Jonathan.

“It’s the next stage of my career to transition from Excels and 86s now into the Porsche 911.

“It is really important for young drivers like myself to progress up through the ranks and get knowledge from the Pro and Pro-Am drivers within the McElrea team.”

Team principal Andy McElrea added, “It’s exciting for the team to announce that Lockie will be with us next year.

“He’s another talented young kid and we looking forward to getting our hands onto him and turning him into a Porsche star.

“We like to think of our approach with junior drivers as a holistic approach, mentoring the kids, getting them into the workshop and getting to know them and their families, working out what makes them tick.

“We’re excited to look after Lockie this year and the next few years beyond that.”

The wider McElrea stable also includes 2019 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series title winner Harri Jones, who is regarded as one of this year’s Carrera Cup favourites, as well as Bayley Hall, Jackson Walls, and Christian Pancione.

Warren Luff continues as driver coach for the Queensland-based squad.