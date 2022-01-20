Ford vs Holden film set for cinema release

The Queensland Government has put its weight behind a new film documenting the iconic Ford versus Holden rivalry.

Currently with the working title ‘Ford vs. Holden’, the film will be produced by Brisbane-based studio WildBear Entertainment for Universal Pictures Content Group.

The project has received funding from Screen Queensland, gaining support from the state’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“The talented documentary producers from WildBear Entertainment have been hard at work in their Woolloongabba studio, blending fresh interviews with archive footage to bring the story of Ford vs. Holden to cinemas in mid-April 2022,” said Premier Palaszczuk.

“The rivalry between the Ford and Holden brands is one familiar to Australians across all walks of life, so it is exciting to see Queensland play a key role in documenting it for a global audience.

“My government has thrown its support behind the screen sector and the production of this documentary through Screen Queensland’s Screen Finance Program and I look forward to tracking the continued economic and cultural success – nationally and internationally.”

The film will document the rivalry between Ford and Holden, on track and in the showrooms.

It will be narrated by actor Shane Jacobson, who is no stranger to the world of motorsport having competed in rallying.

“WildBear is so excited to continue working with Screen Queensland and Universal Pictures Content Group to tell the story of the rivalry between these two powerhouse brands and the impact they have had on Australian culture,” said principal and producer Veronica Fury.

“Documentaries are an amazing way to reflect and deliver thought-provoking and captivating viewing experiences for audiences, and I am excited to bring this particular part out of history to the big screen.”

WildBear Entertainment is anticipating a film release later this year.