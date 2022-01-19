Supercheap Auto offers grassroots boost

Grassroots motorsport is set to receive a boost courtesy of a new deal between Supercheap Auto and Motorsport Australia.

The automotive parts and accessories retailer has agreed to a multi-year partnership with the sport’s governing body.

That will see a focus placed on grassroots but also support for the FIA Girls on Track and Ricciardo’s Racers initiatives.

The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship will also see benefits with activations and offers for teams, officials, competitors, and spectators.

Benefits will also extend into Motorsport Australia’s Member Rewards programme.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Motorsport Australia and delivering a host of benefits as well as support to those competing in motorsport, particularly those who do so at the grassroots level,” said Benjamin Ward, managing director of Supercheap Auto.

“At Supercheap Auto, motorsport is in our DNA. We’ve been involved in the sport for decades as a sponsor of some of the biggest and best events, teams and competitors and love seeing the passion, commitment, and dedication from those who live and breathe motorsport, as we do.

“The Motorsport Australia partnership is a great opportunity to provide support for those competing or officiating from grassroots to national level, as well as supporting a range of popular Motorsport Australia events, including national rally and circuit racing events.

“We’re particularly excited about the plans we have in store for supporting Motorsport Australia.

“This new partnership reinforces Supercheap Auto as the home of motorsport.”

Motorsport Australia CEO, Eugene Arocca, added: “Motorsport Australia proudly welcomes Supercheap Auto as our Official Auto Parts Partner.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Benjamin and his team, and everyone at Motorsport Australia is eager to work with Supercheap Auto to deliver some great benefits for those competing at a grassroots level.

“We’re also excited about Supercheap Auto’s support of both the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship.

“Both these national events promise to deliver a big 2022, with events across the country scheduled.

“The support of the innovative FIA Girls On Track and Ricciardo’s Racers programs is also a great vote of confidence in our joint commitment to support and grow the sport for future generations.

“This will be a great partnership and we look forward to working closely with Supercheap Auto for many years to come.”

Alongside the new deal with Motorsport Australia, Supercheap Auto is naming rights partner of the TCR Australia Series, and the Bathurst International.