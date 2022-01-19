Gardner suffers wrist injury in training accident

Remy Gardner has gone under the knife following a training accident in the lead-up to his rookie MotoGP world championship season.

The Australian’s team, Tech3 KTM Factory Racing, reported a wrist injury had been sustained, and that subsequent surgery had proven a success.

“Following an incident during a motocross training session on Saturday, Remy had a small crack on the right wrist,” the team announced on social media.

“Doctor Mir operated him today and placed two screws.

“The operation was a success, and our rider will start his recovery process on Friday. Get well soon champ.”

Gardner himself wrote: “Small motocross crash. Operation went well. Shouldn’t slow me down though.”

Following an incident during a motocross training session on Saturday, Remy had a small crack on the right wrist. Doctor Mir operated him today and placed two screws. The operation was a success, and our rider will start his recovery process on Friday. Get well soon champ’ 🤜🏼🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/xt0PRbk4vt — Tech3 Racing (@Tech3Racing) January 18, 2022

The 23-year-old son of 1987 premier class champion Wayne Gardner is roughly six weeks away from making his MotoGP debut at the season-opening Grand Prix of Qatar on March 6.

Prior to that will be the 2022 Shakedown Test, for rookies and test riders, at Sepang on January 31 to February 2.

The same location will then host the year’s first Official Test on February 5-6.

On the back of winning the 2021 Moto2 title, Gardner makes the step up to Tech3 alongside Raul Fernandez, who he was team-mates with last year.

The duo form an all-new line-up for the KTM outfit, replacing Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona.

Gardner’s injury rehabilitation comes as all eyes are focused on Marc Marquez’s efforts to recover from vision issues in time for Round 1.