Formula 1 marketing boss steps down

The woman in charge of Formula 1’s marketing, Ellie Norman, has resigned from the role.

Norman joined F1 shortly after Liberty Media’s buyout of the sport in 2017, taking on the head marketing job from August that year.

She’s been at the helm as the sport has rebranded itself with new logo and a more relaxed and engaged approach to dealing with fans.

“During the past five seasons, under Ellie’s leadership of the marketing team, we have rebranded F1 and modernised its approach to fan engagement, which has led to strong growth in our fanbase across the world,” said the sport’s boss, Stefano Domenicali.

“During that time F1 has become a global brand on social media, in digital content and partnership collaborations, has built a robust direct-to-consumer acquisition business though F1 TV subscriptions and premium hospitality lead generation, and created a fan database and customer relationship management programme, to provide a single customer view and focus on the ‘value of a fan.’

“I want to thank Ellie for everything she had done and wish her all the best as she begins the next exciting chapter in her career.”

Norman added: “I have completed what I set out to do at F1, and it’s time for my next challenge.

“It’s been an honour and great privilege to have been part of the leadership team transforming this world-class, unique sport into the modern sports and entertainment company it is today.

“I’ve relished the challenge of building the team and the business from the ground up.”

Prior to her stint in Formula 1, Norman worked with Honda Motor Europe as communications manager, and as head of advertising for Virgin Media.

A replacement has not yet been named.