Mansell joins Euroformula Open grid

Australian youngster Christian Mansell will graduate to Euroformula Open for the 2022 racing season.

The teenager will join Team Motopark for the competition after two years racing in the United Kingdom, finishing third in the GB3 Championship for Carlin last season.

During 2021, Mansell had three cameo appearances in Euroformula Open ahead of joining the fray full-time this year.

“It’s always quite exciting making the leap up into a new championship and I’m really looking forward to what will be a big year with a great team,” Mansell said.

“We also tested the Regional European Championship cars, but I really enjoyed and fell in love with the Euroformula cars straight away when I drove them in that first round with Carlin in Spa.

“Then when I joined up with Team Motopark for those final two rounds of the season, I was even more impressed with the car. It was unreal. I knew that this is where my heart lies and where I wanted to be.

“I am also really excited to join Team Motopark for the full season. They have a really good history in this championship and run a really good programme, which is going to give me a lot of confidence – especially knowing I have a good car underneath me.”

Mansell follows in the footsteps of countryman Jack Doohan and Calan Williams, both of whom campaigned in Euroformula Open prior to their graduation to the FIA Formula 3 Championship and then Formula 2.

“Whatever happens this year will happen and I am just focused on doing well in this championship,” Mansell said of emulating his countrymen.

“I’ve definitely had a look at some of the drivers who have raced in this championship – it didn’t really influence my decision to join, but it’s extremely impressive.

“To have Red Bull listed drivers like Liam [Lawson], as well as really quick steerers in [Felipe] Drugovich and Marino Sato, certainly makes me feel like I have made the right decision.

“It’s also cool knowing some fellow Aussies like Jack [Doohan] and Calan [Williams] have raced in this championship and does serve as a bit of inspiration, but we’re here for ourselves and I will be hoping to make my own mark.”

This year’s championship takes in nine races across Europe, beginning in Estoril at the end of April.

It will also take in Pau, Paul Ricard, Spa-Francorchamps, Hungaroring, Imola, Red Bull Ring, Monza, and finish the year in Barcelona.