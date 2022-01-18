India firms as a future destination for Formula E

Formula E could soon break new ground following the signing of a Letter Of Intent to bring the world championship to India.

An agreement was made between Formula E and the Telangana State regarding a possible future E-Prix in the city of Hyderabad.

Formula E already has an Indian presence via race-winning foundation team Mahindra Racing.

India itself has previously hosted top-level motorsport, in the form of an annual Formula 1 grand prix in Delhi from 2011 to 2013.

“We welcome Hyderabad and the State of Telangana’s interest in hosting a round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo.

“With this Letter Of Intent we can further explore the exciting potential of returning elite motorsport to India.

“Mahindra Racing has been a part of Formula E since our very first race and I encourage you all to tune in to Star Sports and show your support for the team in the opening rounds of Season 8 on 28 and 29 January.”

Those races will be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, before stops at Mexico City, Rome, Monaco, Berlin, Jakarta, Vancouver, New York City, London and Seoul.

That will be the final season before Formula E’s new Gen3 machinery debuts in Season 9 (2022-23).