Ferrari sets 2022 launch date

Ferrari has confirmed the date with which it will launch its 2022 Formula 1 season with the unveiling of its new car.

The Scuderia will show off its new contender on February 17, just under a week before cars are on track for pre-season testing in Spain.

A resurgent Ferrari finished third in the 2021 constructors’ championship, bouncing back from its worst season in four decades the year prior.

The squad introduced an updated power unit in the final third of the season which saw it enjoy a decisive edge over McLaren, with whom it had battled all season.

That power unit was a testbed for an all-new design set to be introduced next season as Formula 1’s engine freeze comes into effect.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will continue with the squad, the latter having proved a standout last season after joining the Italian marque from McLaren.

Internally, there has been something of a restructure of the business above the F1 team, though Mattia Binotto remains at the helm.

Aston Martin (February 10) and McLaren (February 11) are thus far the only other teams to have confirmed their launch dates.