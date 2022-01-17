Versa Motorsport confirms S5000 driver for 2022

Race-winning teen Cooper Webster will contest the full 2022 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship with Versa Motorsport.

The combination will build on its debut together last November in a one-off appearance at Sydney Motorsport Park during the inaugural Shannons Tasman Series.

Webster was a regular in the first full S5000 season last year, winning a wet race at Phillip Island for 88 Racing.

With Versa, he managed a podium finish in Race 2 of the Tasman Series, after being promoted one place courtesy of Jordan Boys’ post-race disqualification.

Versa sat out the Repco Bathurst 1000 to focus on its 2022 preparations, which could yet involve a second car.

“Our focus is building a team of people, equipment and systems to build a solid, well organised foundation for the team,” team principal Toby Pope said.

“We’re excited to have Cooper onboard for the season ahead. He has already shown what he is capable of in S5000 competition so we hope to build on that success as we enter our first full season.

“Cooper has finished on the championship podium of every category he has raced since he started racing go-karts so it is only a matter of time until this happens in S5000.

“Our debut at Sydney came earlier than planned but was more successful than we had hoped, so it is exciting times for the team.

“Performance is ultimately the scorecard so a lot of time is being spent on how to optimise this and continue to build on throughout the season.

“We have ordered a transporter that can carry multiple cars that will be ready mid-season.

“We’re wanting to expand into a two-car team and are currently talking to a number of potential drivers.

“We’ll unveil the livery of the car prior to the first round.”

Webster, 18, is eagerly awaiting the Symmons Plains season-opener on February 11-13.

“I’m definitely very eager to get jump in the car and put all the hard work behind the scenes into action,” he said.

“I’m extremely happy to be driving for Versa Motorsport in 2022 and believe we have what it takes to compete at the front of the field and fight for wins.

“During my time during S5000 I’ve definitely become more aware of the multiple moving parts inside a race team that must come together in order to produce consistent good results.

“I believe our hard work in the leading months to the new season will show in our results.

“In my entire time of motor racing I have never been more focused and dedicated to work hard preparing and to do my very best to achieve my own and our team’s goals in 2022.

“Bring it on.”

Among backers of Versa’s programme will be Carlisle Homes, Evretos and Proline Partitions.