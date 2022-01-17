RACE board members revealed

The identities behind new Supercars owner RACE’s six-person board have now been confirmed.

Supercars has undergone a double-pronged change of leadership, with Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Ltd acquiring 100 percent ownership of the championship after buying the stakes previously held by Archer Capital and the competing teams.

As part of that transition, Barclay Nettlefold has succeeded Peter Wiggs of Archer Capital as Supercars chairman.

Now, long-time chief operating officer Shane Howard has been announced to step up as CEO, replacing Sean Seamer.

Nettlefold will chair the RACE board, which also includes six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Skaife, the Australian Racing Group’s John McMellan and Barry Rogers, Henslow director Steve Macaw and Doma Group managing director Jure Domazet.

Henslow and the Doma Group are among the investors involved in RACE.

“The board has been set,” Nettlefold confirmed.

“We are also, through the [Teams Racing Charter], there will be team inclusiveness on the board, especially as it relates to the racing side of it and the day-to-day technical aspects of which Mark Skaife will be very important to the board and overseeing that side of it.”

Howard will not directly be a board member, but will rather be a “participant” as such.

The new CEO will however remain on the Supercars Commission, which has been charged with the responsibility of guiding the ruleset since 2011 and will be overseen by Skaife.

Neil Crompton will stay on as Commission chair.

“Every team will be represented as a team principal or a significant person within that organisation to look after the teams’ issues and the way that it relates with Supercars,” Skaife said.

“We’ve spoken a lot, we have worked very hard with that structure.

“Neil Crompton will continue to chair that. Obviously Shane will remain on there.

“We’ve obviously got now instead of selected team representation, there will be complete team representation and it actually forms, essentially as a TRC, it forms their voice, it forms their method of interacting with Supercars on a daily basis.

“So from a sports/technical perspective, it should have a far wider and greater level of influence in terms of every team having a say.”

Howard’s tenure as CEO will begin on February 1.