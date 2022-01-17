New title partner for Australian Grand Prix

This year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will have a new title partner with Heineken taking over from Rolex.

Melbourne will host the third round of the 2022 F1 season on April 7-10 on a heavily revised Albert Park layout which will now be decked out in Heineken branding.

It extends the brewing company’s existing sponsorship of the Dutch, Mexico City, and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.

“We’re thrilled that Heineken is the title partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix in 2022,” said Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott.

“Heineken is synonymous with F1, and this collaboration will create some exciting opportunities at next year’s event– fans are in for a real treat.

“The Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix is a unique opportunity for those to experience the excitement of international sport.

“It’s a chance to get up close and personal with the world’s best drivers, celebrities and top shelf brands – as the globe’s most premium beer brand, Heineken is the perfect fit.”

Willemijn Sneep, Heineken country manager, added: “After a challenging couple of years for our industry in Australia, Heineken is very excited to be welcoming the F1 back to Melbourne for what promises to be an exceptional weekend of racing and events.

“The Heineken experience will be bigger and better than ever, and we are looking forward to creating many memorable moments and elevated activations for visitors from across Australia and the world both on- and off- track.”

Heineken has been the exclusive beer partner of F1 since 2016, and has produced a number of innovations surrounding the responsible consumption of alcohol.

That includes the ‘When you drive, never drink’ campaign, and the Heineken 0.0 branding trackside.

The new deal brings to an end the relationship the event had with Rolex, stretching back to 2013.