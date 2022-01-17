New programme aimed to bring karters into car racing

A new programme aimed at easing the path from karting into car racing is under development.

Australian-owned tools company, SP Tools, is working with the Patrizicorse Kart Team and Earl Bamber Motorsport to help aspiring racers transition into the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series.

It’s then hoped they’ll progress into the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship, which forms the next step along on the Porsche motorsport pyramid.

“After more than 30 years of sponsoring Australian motorsport at the highest levels, we are looking forward to increasing our involvement at the grass roots level,” said Kevin Davis, executive chairman of SP Tools.

“Over the years we have watched many young drivers struggle to find their way into a professional drive.

“If this collaboration enables a few to make their mark on the world of motorsport, it will be a legacy SP will be proud of.”

The programme aims to hunt out talented young drivers from within the Patrizicorse Australian Kart Championship team, partially funding a seat in a 911 GT3 Cup car operated by EBM.

“It gives me great pride that our racing team, Patrizicorse, will be the official kart racing team that will assist this programme and was selected by SP Tools as an important partner to help and assist our future racing stars,” said Michael Patrizi, managing director of Patrizicorse.

“Our team has a great track record of young drivers reaching higher categories quicker than most and that’s because both in and out of the kart, we do a great job of preparing them for that next step.”

Earl Bamber, owner of EBM, added: “The continued support and development of the best young drivers from around the Australasian region has been a key priority for Earl Bamber Motorsport and Porsche for some time now.

“Porsche offers a well-established, proven pathway that opens doors for many drivers, including myself, who have gone onto full-time careers at the highest levels of the sport both locally and internationally.”

The programme is another string to Porsche’s bow when it comes to developing young drivers.

Through the pyramid structure it has in place already, the likes of Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans have risen through the ranks into a successful professional motorsport career.

The addition of this programme adds another level to that structure by helping youngsters first enter the sport.

“It’s fantastic to not only enrich the partnership we have with SP Tools, but provide the framework for all the junior development initiatives of each our Carrera Cup teams,” said Toni Andreevski, Porsche Cars Australia sales and motorsport director.

“As the ‘Official Tool Partner’ of both Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series, this collaboration between SP Tools, Karting Australia, Patrizicorse and the Earl Bamber Motorsport Team, will only reinforce the opportunity for the best young talent within Australasia to reach the highest levels of the sport, via the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid.”