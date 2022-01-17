Howard: ‘I’m here to make a difference’

Shane Howard has vowed to learn from the good and bad of each of the Supercars CEOs he’s worked under when he makes the role his own next month.

Howard has been on the Supercars scene since 1997 and in management positions for nearly 20 years.

In that time, he has worked closely with a variety of leaders, from the outspoken Tony Cochrane to the far more private Sean Seamer, who has held the role for the past four years.

Howard will make the step up from chief operating officer to CEO on February 1.

“Every CEO brings something different to the table,” he said.

“So, I was brought into the business by Tony Cochrane to head up the promoter arm of V8 Supercar events, and working with Tony, Tony is a unique individual and is absolutely brilliant as a promoter, an entrepreneur.

“I learnt a lot from Tony in regards to the entertainment side of the business. Obviously Wayne Cattach was our long-serving CEO.

“So, working with all those people, I think I have learnt a lot from them that I can apply across the business.”

A key criticism of Seamer was his apparent reluctance to be front and centre in the public, and at times a lack of willingness to comment on issues.

Asked if that’s something he’s mindful of, Howard responded: “Absolutely.

“I’m here to make a difference and I’m here to elevate the business on every opportunity that I have got, so I’ll be embracing that.”

Howard noted discussions are ongoing with regards to the appointment of a new COO.