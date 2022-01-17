Howard confirmed as new Supercars CEO

Shane Howard has been confirmed as Supercars’ new CEO.

As first forecast by Speedcafe.com, Howard quickly became the front-runner to succeed the much-maligned Sean Seamer, who last month announced he’d move onto a fresh career opportunity in the United States.

Howard’s promotion has now come to fruition, with the long-time chief operating officer today announced to make the step up to the top job.

He will join chairman Barclay Nettlefold atop the Supercars hierarchy under its new ownership, having been purchased by RACE (Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Ltd) late last year.

Nettlefold, who is a figurehead within RACE itself, explained why Howard was the right person to lead the championship forward.

“As an incredibly talented businessman, Shane brings many great qualities and experience to the leadership role within the organisation,” said Nettlefold.

“He is well-credentialed and enjoys support from a wide cross-section of business and community leaders as the right person for the role.

“Just as importantly, he has a deep understanding of the sport, the teams, our key stakeholders and fans.

“With Gen3 hitting the track in 2023 and international borders beginning to reopen, he has a clear strategic vision for the future of Supercars which the new ownership group fully supports.

“He is an outstanding leader with a proven track record in guiding Supercars’ operations.

“He is genuinely passionate about Supercars and we are very pleased to appoint him into the chief executive role.”

Howard, whose working relationship with Supercars dates back to the 1997 Bathurst 1000 described the opportunity as an “honour”.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I’m very proud to be moving into the chief executive role at an organisation I have been a part of for more than 20 years,” he said.

“Over that time, I have worked with some of the most incredible minds in sport and entertainment who have helped us grow the organisation to where it is today – one of Australia’s most popular sports.

“The fans have always been at the heart of what we do.

“Our goal is to move forward and continue to innovate and expand our events as well as our footprint in media and the digital landscape.

“I share the passion of our staff, teams, sponsors and key stakeholders who want to see the sport continue to grow.

“I am excited about our future under the new ownership group and have full confidence in our management team that is experienced in delivering world-class events for one of the top touring car categories in the world.

“It is an honour to be taking on this role as Supercars chief executive.”

Howard will start as CEO on February 1, 2022. A new chief operating officer is yet to be named.

It’s expected Seamer will now finish his employment with Supercars earlier than mid-year, which had been announced when he resigned.