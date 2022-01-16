PremiAir Racing to ditch highlighter yellow look

The highlighter yellow associated with Team Sydney’s entries during the past two Repco Supercars Championship seasons will be gone from the 2022 grid.

As has been well documented by now, the Webb family last week sold Team Sydney to Peter Xiberras, who will rebrand the outfit PremiAir Racing.

Precious few details about the upstart team have been made public as yet, besides that it will continue to field two Triple Eight ZB Commodores, and that it will otherwise provide a complete clean slate from its previous guise.

That will include a fresh colour scheme, Xiberras has confirmed to Speedcafe.com.

Presumably, PremiAir Hire branding – which featured prominently on Garry Jacobson’s #22 Holden last season – will remain in some way, shape or form.

Beyond that, other sponsor talks are ongoing.

The identity of the team’s drivers are yet to be unveiled, although one-time Supercars pole-sitter Chris Pither is thought to be a prime candidate.

Team Sydney incumbents Fabian Coulthard and Garry Jacobson are understood to have been unable to start negotiating their futures due to the fact they are requiring a release from their contracts with the Webb family.

PremiAir Racing holds the only two available full-time seats on the 2022 Supercars grid.

The team will make its whirlwind debut at the Repco Newcastle 500 on March 4-6.