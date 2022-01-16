Malinauskas commits to SA Motorsport Board, $2m for car clubs

South Australian opposition leader Peter Malinauskas has made a new spate of motorsport-related promises should he get the nod as Premier at the upcoming state election.

The Malinauskas-led SA Labor party has vowed to establish a new $2 million grant programme for car clubs, as well as “expanding conditional registration to get more classic and historic cars back on the road”.

Also announced was that his party will, if elected, re-establish the South Australian Motorsport Board, which largely will focus on reviving the Adelaide 500, plus investigating possible new events.

The Adelaide 500 has become a key focus of the election, slated for March 19 this year, following the Steven Marshall Government’s move to end the iconic event. Malinauskas has in no uncertain terms declared he would bring back the street race in 2023, if not later this year.

South Australia and motorsport have a long history, having first hosted the Australian Touring Car Championship at Mallala in 1963, and held the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from 1985 to 1995.

“South Australia has a proud history of car manufacturing and motorsport events, and we want to not only preserve that reputation – we want to grow it,” said Malinauskas.

“This is about more than just growing our motorsport and car community; it is also about supporting jobs and the economy.

“Events like the car club runs, the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and Adelaide 500 support jobs in our tourism, hospitality, and retail industries.”

Shadow Treasurer Stephen Mullighan added: “This initiative will get more classic and historic vehicles onto the road for club events and exhibitions, and support the car restoration industry, including panel beaters, spray painters, mechanics, auto electricians and motor trimmers.

“Motorsport events and car shows attract participants and spectators from interstate and overseas, boosting the economy and creating jobs.”

South Australia will still host a number of motorsport events this year, chiefly at The Bend Motorsport Park, including the Repco Supercars Championship on July 30-31.