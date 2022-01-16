> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Week two of the Dakar Rally

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 16th January, 2022 - 9:30am

The second week of the 2022 Dakar Rally in pictures.

Dmitry Sotnikov
Matthias Walkner
Giniel De Villiers
Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin and Ivan Tatarinov
Matthias Walkner
Toby Price
Kevin Benavides
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Kevin Benavides
Anton Shibalov and Dmitrii Nikitin and Ivan Tatarinov
Laia Sanz
Toby Price
Ignacio Casale
Toby Price
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
Sam Sunderland and Matthias Walkner
Kevin Benavides
Sam Sunderland and Matthias Walkner
Toby Price
Eduard Nicolaev
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
Danilo Petrucci
Cristina Gutierrez
Kevin Benavides
Ignacio Casale
Cyril Despres
Jakub Przygonski and Timo Gottschalk
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Matthieu Baumel
Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]