> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: M-Sport Ford’s Puma Hybrid Rally1 car

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 16th January, 2022 - 10:56am

Check out M-Sport Ford’s new car with which it hopes to contend for World Rally Championship glory in 2022.

f6e967b0-f066-b602-0ebe-77252339b798
230e8c04-4d5c-2ac3-ff8a-f7fd36b2ccd1
f81f78fc-60f8-5b22-d007-6eb719e8f00b
81b3e631-7e6d-1e05-5352-07ec0e59437f
57152760-b6f2-bbe8-f5b2-8969a1a67e73
2779d23a-0d5a-01da-1916-b9124c615dba
a08746cc-2c85-1d75-7a2c-b7c0cbb9bd11
f7839ac3-00e1-a3d3-d5f1-d45406c2b09a

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]