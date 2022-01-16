$2.8 million price tag set for HRT Golden Child

A multi-million-dollar minimum price has been set for prospective buyers interested in acquiring arguably the Holden Racing Team’s most famous Supercar.

The Commodore, chassis HRT #045, was the vehicle at the centre of Mark Skaife’s dominance through the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

Skaife won the Bathurst 1000 and Supercars championship in both years.

Also included in the sale package is the engine which powered Greg Murphy to his famous Lap of the Gods in the 2003 Top 10 Shootout at Mount Panorama.

Dubbed the ‘Golden Child’, the Commodore won’t come cheap to any potential suitor.

It is listed as being available for “genuine enquiries only”, at a price “in excess of $2,800,000”.

Skaife won the 2001 Great Race with Tony Longhurst, and repeated the feat 12 months later with Jim Richards as his co-driver.