Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Porsche Penske Motorsport shakes down LMDh prototype

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 15th January, 2022 - 6:45pm

Porsche Penske Motorsport has celebrated a key milestone in its preparations to enter both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2023.

