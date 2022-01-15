VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights
Aston Martin announces launch date for 2022 F1 car
GRM highly likely to hold future Combines
Price laments early navigational drama for cruelling his 2022 Dakar
Sunderland’s second Dakar title ‘better than the first’
Dakar mechanic dies on final liaison
Taylor makes finish of Dakar despite final-stage brake fire
Former BMW head named Aston Martin F1 team principal
Gen3 Supercars testing to resume on Monday
Al-Attiyah clinches Dakar title for Toyota
GasGas’s Sunderland wins Dakar Rally
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]