> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Sunderland’s Dakar win

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 15th January, 2022 - 4:09pm

A selection of images from Sam Sunderland’s victorious Dakar Rally campaign with GasGas Factory Racing.

Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland
Sam Sunderland and Matthias Walkner
Sam Sunderland

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]