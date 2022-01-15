GALLERY: Sunderland’s Dakar win
Title winner set for Carrera Cup return
Marquez one track day away from MotoGP comeback
Daly scores full-time IndyCar drive at ECR
Ex-Team Sydney drivers still awaiting contract release
SURVEY: Crompton, Larkham dominate best presenter vote
Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 12
VIDEO: Dakar Stage 12 highlights
Aston Martin announces launch date for 2022 F1 car
GRM highly likely to hold future Combines
Price laments early navigational drama for cruelling his 2022 Dakar
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]