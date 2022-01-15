Entry list released for NASCAR’s L.A. Coliseum exhibition

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Picture: NASCAR
A 36-car entry list has been made official for when the NASCAR Cup Series races at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next month.
The NFL stadium will play host to the Busch Light Clash exhibition opener on February 6.
The entry list, below, gives fans a clear picture of how the grid is set to stack up this year, including the identities of each crew chief.
A total of 23 cars will make the cut for the final show under lights on the Sunday.
Two weeks after that, the first points-paying event will take place, namely the iconic Daytona 500.
Formula 1 world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve is poised to make a comeback at the event, eyeing an effort with Team Hezeberg in what would be his first NASCAR Cup Series start since 2013.
“It would be amazing,” Villeneuve, 50, said.
“The last time I was in NASCAR in North America was quite a few years, I think it was Sonoma [Raceway] the last time so it was a lot of years ago.
“It will be extremely special because it is also a standout race.
“It is a very special race to participate in, and it’s hard to get into show when you have to qualify on time or in the duels.
“So it makes it a bit more stressful, and making the show would already be something special.”
The coming season marks the first for NASCAR’s Next Gen machinery.
Entry list: 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR Cup Series
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Phil Surgen
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Jeremy Bullins
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Justin Alexander
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Rodney Childers
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Matt McCall
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Chevrolet
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Randall Burnett
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|Chevrolet
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Drew Blickensderfer
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gabehart
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|John Klausmeier
|Ford
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Rick Ware Racing
|Jason Houghtaling
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Matt Swiderski
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Scott Graves
|Ford
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Seth Chavka
|Toyota
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Brian Wilson
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Bootie Barker
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Chevrolet
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Seth Barbour
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mike Shiplett
|Ford
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Racing
|Jerame Donley
|Chevrolet
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Racing
|Dave Elenz
|Chevrolet
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Brian Pattie
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Greg Ives
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Ford
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Kevin Bellicourt
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Lee Leslie
|Ford
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Travis Mack
|Chevrolet
