Entry list released for NASCAR’s L.A. Coliseum exhibition

A 36-car entry list has been made official for when the NASCAR Cup Series races at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next month.

The NFL stadium will play host to the Busch Light Clash exhibition opener on February 6.

The entry list, below, gives fans a clear picture of how the grid is set to stack up this year, including the identities of each crew chief.

A total of 23 cars will make the cut for the final show under lights on the Sunday.

Two weeks after that, the first points-paying event will take place, namely the iconic Daytona 500.

Formula 1 world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve is poised to make a comeback at the event, eyeing an effort with Team Hezeberg in what would be his first NASCAR Cup Series start since 2013.

“It would be amazing,” Villeneuve, 50, said.

“The last time I was in NASCAR in North America was quite a few years, I think it was Sonoma [Raceway] the last time so it was a lot of years ago.

“It will be extremely special because it is also a standout race.

“It is a very special race to participate in, and it’s hard to get into show when you have to qualify on time or in the duels.

“So it makes it a bit more stressful, and making the show would already be something special.”

The coming season marks the first for NASCAR’s Next Gen machinery.

Entry list: 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR Cup Series