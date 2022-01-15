> News > NASCAR

Entry list released for NASCAR’s L.A. Coliseum exhibition

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Saturday 15th January, 2022 - 6:04pm

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Picture: NASCAR

A 36-car entry list has been made official for when the NASCAR Cup Series races at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next month.

The NFL stadium will play host to the Busch Light Clash exhibition opener on February 6.

The entry list, below, gives fans a clear picture of how the grid is set to stack up this year, including the identities of each crew chief.

A total of 23 cars will make the cut for the final show under lights on the Sunday.

Two weeks after that, the first points-paying event will take place, namely the iconic Daytona 500.

Formula 1 world champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Jacques Villeneuve is poised to make a comeback at the event, eyeing an effort with Team Hezeberg in what would be his first NASCAR Cup Series start since 2013.

“It would be amazing,” Villeneuve, 50, said.

“The last time I was in NASCAR in North America was quite a few years, I think it was Sonoma [Raceway] the last time so it was a lot of years ago.

“It will be extremely special because it is also a standout race.

“It is a very special race to participate in, and it’s hard to get into show when you have to qualify on time or in the duels.

“So it makes it a bit more stressful, and making the show would already be something special.”

The coming season marks the first for NASCAR’s Next Gen machinery.

Entry list: 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR Cup Series

Number Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Phil Surgen Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Matt McCall Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing John Klausmeier Ford
15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing Jason Houghtaling Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Scott Graves Ford
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Seth Chavka Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford
41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford
42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing Jerame Donley Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing Dave Elenz Chevrolet
45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford
77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Travis Mack Chevrolet

