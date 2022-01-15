Aston Martin announces launch date for 2022 F1 car

Aston Martin is the first Formula 1 team to announce a firm launch date for its 2022 race car.

The AMR22 will be unveiled on February 10 at Aston Martin Lagonda’s global headquarters in Gaydon, England, in an event which will be broadcast online.

As it stands, the squad will thus be the first team to show off a car built to F1’s new technical regulations, with Ferrari set to reveal its 2022 car sometime from February 16-18.

Attending the Aston Martin launch will be drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, as well as key members of the team.

Vettel finished 12th and Stroll 13th in last year’s championship, with Aston Martin seventh in the constructors’ standings.

That was the first time the British marque had been in F1 as a constructor since 1960, following the rebranding of the Racing Point team which is also owned by Lawrence Stroll.

Aston Martin’s launch date announcement came on the same day that it named Mike Krack as its new team principal, replacing Otmar Szafnauer.

Pre-season testing starts at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23.