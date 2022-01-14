Al-Attiyah clinches Dakar title for Toyota

Nasser Al-Attiyah has become a four-time Dakar Rally champion after sealing victory in the 2022 event in a factory Toyota Hilux.

Al-Attiyah driver started the 12th and final stage with a 33:19s margin over Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb, meaning the latter needed something dramatic to occur in order to snatch first place.

That drama never came, with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s lead driver prevailing by 27:46s overall.

The title is the Japanese marque’s second at a Dakar after Al-Attiyah drove a Hilux to the win three years ago in Peru, following his triumphs with Mini in 2015 and Volkswagen in 2011.

Last year’s champion, Stephane Peterhansel, has gone fastest so far to the finish of the final stage of 2022 in one of Team Audi Sport’s three hybrid RS Q e-trons, although some other quick drivers are still coming through.

Loeb ended up 1:31s off Peterhansel’s pace on that 164km special between Bisha and Jeddah, while Al-Attiyah was 7:04s back from ‘Mr Dakar’ and his #200 Audi.

More to follow

