Wild-looking Monaro for TCM debutant

Warren Trewin will race in the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Series this year, in an HQ Monaro GTS 350.

While he is yet to take delivery, artwork of the Holden has been released showing a wild livery, which is the handiwork of noted designer Tim Pattinson.

Trewin has been a regular in the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series and TA2 Muscle Car Series, as well as previously racing in production car competition and HQ Holdens.

His newly acquired HQ has a rich history in Touring Car Masters.

It was built and campaigned initially by Tony Edwards, won races in the hands of both Les Walmsley and Keith Kassulke, and was then owned by Jim Pollicina.

Both Pollicina and Dean Lille raced the car, before being bought by Guy Gibbons and then, in December last year, by Trewin.

“Coming into TCM with this car is like life’s full circle,” said the Victorian, who will run under the SNB Berryman Racing banner.

“I started HQ racing and was competitive – we had national podiums and all the usual highs and lows.

“After that, I moved on to production car stuff with our Commodores, including the Bathurst 6 Hour, before we entered TA2. I always liked the look and sound of the cars and still do.

“We got to the point where I wanted to look around for something else and TCM was hugely appealing for us.

“I’m never going to beat a JB [John Bowe] or [Steve] Johnson, but I want to have a cool car and do some different tracks we’ve never done.

“It will give us some good experiences and in a cool thing.

“I always wanted the HQ Coupe, and was hunting around for the right car. I spoke to Les Walmsley about this car, that he raced, and then got on to Guy Gibbons in Queensland and the timing was right for him.

“The car arrives this week, we’ll have a look and get it stickered up and ready for the opening round. It’s a really good fit for our brands like Berryman Products.

“I’m really looking forward to it, to be in the category and racing alongside all the different cars and drivers.

“Presenting well is my MO, and Tim’s livery will take care of that. The rest of it, like results, will be what it will be.”

Round 1 is currently set to take place at Supercars’ Repco Newcastle 500, on March 4-6.