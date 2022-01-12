SURVEY: Van Gisbergen voted most popular Supercars driver

Shane van Gisbergen is Supercars’ most popular driver, data from Speedcafe.com’s 2021 Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome, has revealed.

More than 13,000 people took part in the comprehensive survey last year, covering various matters in local and international motorsport.

While a fifth of voters (20.06 percent) declared they don’t support a particular driver, van Gisbergen recorded a comfortable advantage over his peers with 16.52 percent.

That comes despite the rival Shell V-Power Racing Team, whose drivers are Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison, being regarded as the championship’s most popular team – more than five percent clear of van Gisbergen’s Red Bull Ampol Racing.

The Kiwi ace did enjoy the most dominant season of his career in 2021, winning 14 of 30 races and sealing the title with a round to spare.

Van Gisbergen had ranked third in the 2020 edition of the survey, behind runaway winner Scott McLaughlin and David Reynolds.

His nearest challenger in the 2021 survey, where fans were asked to nominate their favourite Supercars driver, was Chaz Mostert (10.68 percent).

Mostert led the charge for Walkinshaw Andretti United in a campaign capped by his second Bathurst 1000 victory.

Not far behind was De Pasquale (8.57 percent), now retired seven-time champion Jamie Whincup (8.38 percent), Cameron Waters (7.57 percent), Reynolds (7.10 percent) and Will Davison (5.05 percent).

Mark Winterbottom, Will Brown and Todd Hazelwood rounded out the top 10, excluding the option ‘Other’.

TOMORROW in the Speedcafe.com 2021 Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome: Best permanent motorsport facility in Australia