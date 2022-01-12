Dakar champion Benavides drops out of 2022 event

Last year’s Dakar champion, Kevin Benavides, is out of the 2022 event due to a mechanical problem.

The Argentine started the day fifth overall, still in with a shot of back-to-back crowns given he was 10:22s off the pace, but stopped 133km into the 10th special stage.

Until then, Benavides had been running competitively on the third-last day of Dakar 2022, being only 47 seconds away from the benchmark time to the preceding waypoint, at Kilometre 128.

He is now a withdrawal and will thus hand over the #1 plate which he earned in 2021.

At this stage, it is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Matthias Walkner, who is most likely to succeed Benavides as Dakar champion.

The Austrian, who already has one such title of his own, started Stage 10 with a 2:12s margin at the top of the overall classification, and checked in at the Kilometre 170 waypoint just 1:32s off the benchmark time so far.

Team-mate Toby Price was fifth-quickest to that point, one second ahead of Walkner, but was more than half an hour adrift overall when proceedings kicked off in the morning (local time).